Tursunbek Akun calls on losing parties to accept defeat with dignity

«Kyrgyzstan needs political culture,» former Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan, Tursunbek Akun, said at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Kyrgyz politicians lack maturity.

Tursunbek Akun admitted that there were violations, but almost all observers recognize the elections. «The parliamentary race took place in difficult conditions during the pandemic. According to preliminary data, four parties got into the Parliament. I believe that the lost parties should recognize the results of the voting and show their political culture. They should be the first to congratulate the winners. This is what mature politicians do,» he suggests.

According to preliminary information from the Central Election Commission, Birimdik, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyzstan and Butun Kyrgyzstan were elected to Parliament. However, the results may change after manual counting of votes.