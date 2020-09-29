Hungarian company to launch production of transformers, pumps in Kyrgyzstan

Hungarian company GANZ is ready to launch production of transformers and pumps at the premises of Kyrgyz Unaa Kurulush domestic enterprise. Press service of the Agency for Promotion and Protection of Investments of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Issues of cooperation in the power sector were discussed at the Kyrgyz-Hungarian Business Forum in Budapest.

«Preliminary agreements have been reached on the production of transformers and pumps at the premises of the domestic company,» the agency stressed.

This meeting was held within the framework of the official visit of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to Hungary.