15:26
USD 79.50
EUR 92.55
RUB 1.01
English

Hungarian company to launch production of transformers, pumps in Kyrgyzstan

Hungarian company GANZ is ready to launch production of transformers and pumps at the premises of Kyrgyz Unaa Kurulush domestic enterprise. Press service of the Agency for Promotion and Protection of Investments of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Issues of cooperation in the power sector were discussed at the Kyrgyz-Hungarian Business Forum in Budapest.

«Preliminary agreements have been reached on the production of transformers and pumps at the premises of the domestic company,» the agency stressed.

This meeting was held within the framework of the official visit of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to Hungary.
link: https://24.kg/english/166810/
views: 71
Print
Related
Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban
Sooronbai Jeenbekov pays official visit to Hungary
Hungarian low-cost Wizz Air airline offered to open direct flight to Kyrgyzstan
Embassy of Hungary opened in Bishkek
Stuntman Farkhat Kosimov becomes instructor of Hungarian martial arts
Hungary to allocate €50 million in form of soft loan to Kyrgyzstan
Jeenbekov tells PM of Hungary about advantages of investments in Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani takes 1st place at International Wrestling Tournament
Bakyt Jusupov appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Hungary
Popular
UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control
Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer
158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total 158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total
An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed
29 September, Tuesday
15:24
Kubatbek Boronov reprimands Minister of Health Sabirzhan Abdikarimov Kubatbek Boronov reprimands Minister of Health Sabirzha...
15:08
Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban
15:00
Hungarian company to launch production of transformers, pumps in Kyrgyzstan
14:15
Drug production suspect arrested in Bishkek
14:03
Doctor in coma for 6 months due to COVID-19 to get assistance