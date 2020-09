A man attempted to commit suicide in Sakaldy village, Nooken district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

The 44-year-old local resident climbed onto an electric pole and tried to jump down on September 24.

«Five rescuers worked at the scene and took the man off the pole,» the Emergencies Ministry said.

The Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region informed 24.kg news agency that the fact of attempted suicide was registered.