Mass brawl in Aravan: Six people arrested, two handed notice of suspicion

The police detained six people after a fight in Aravan district of Kyrgyzstan. The Internal Affairs Department of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Notice of suspicion was handed to two previously hospitalized men. They receive treatment and are under guard.

«The police detained four more suspects. The measure of restraint in the form of detention for a period of two months in a pre-trial detention center was chosen for them,» the police said.

The Internal Affairs Department noted that the fact of the mass brawl will be investigated regardless of whether the political organizations reconciled or not.

Earlier, some media outlets reported that representatives of Mekenim Kyrgyzstan and Birimdik parties asked each other for forgiveness and withdrew the claims.

Recall, the fight broke out in Aravan district during campaigning, in which about 100 people participated. As a result, 12 residents of the district were injured.

Birimdik and Mekenim Kyrgyzstan parties called the incident a provocation and made statements.

The Central Election Commission also asks political associations not to forget about coronavirus pandemic and comply with sanitary requirements.
