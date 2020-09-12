11:10
USD 78.87
EUR 93.51
RUB 1.05
English

SCO countries plan to develop joint online culture projects

The 17th meeting of the Ministers of Culture of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) states took place. Press service of the Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The event was held in the format of a video conference. The Ministers of Culture discussed the development of cooperation in the field of culture and art, exchanged views on implementation of the agreements reached during the past meetings. The issue of support for cultural institutions during the coronavirus pandemic was raised.

«The parties confirmed their interest in developing joint online projects in the field of cinema, theater, library and museum affairs, preserving the diversity of cultures and disseminating knowledge about the culture, customs and traditions of the peoples of the SCO countries. The Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic, Azamat Zhamankulov, proposed a close partnership in the following areas: digital educational institution — exchange of electronic versions of works and educational materials, digital theater — exchange of digital versions of performances, digital library — exchange of electronic versions of books, both rare and frequently published, digital museum — electronic versions of exhibitions, expositions,» the statement says.

The parties expressed confidence in the need to expand practice of implementation of joint projects in the field of culture both in a bilateral and multilateral format. The ministers supported the idea of ​​announcing the 2021 the Year of SCO Culture as part of the celebration of the 20th anniversary of foundation of the organization.
link: https://24.kg/english/164931/
views: 35
Print
Related
Meeting of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers ends in Moscow
Igor Shuvalov: Development banks - pillars of anti-crisis government programs
SCO Development Banks to create roadmap for overcoming crisis
About 10,000 military men to participate in SCO Peace Mission 2020 exercises
Only one cultural facility built in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with Vice President of Iran
SCO summit in Tashkent. Heads of Government sign number of documents
Kyrgyzstan proposes to create SCO body for combating economic crimes
SCO members invited to participate in construction of trade and logistics center
Commodity turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan triples
Popular
Elections 2020: Criminal cases were initiated against 221 candidates Elections 2020: Criminal cases were initiated against 221 candidates
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resume air traffic Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resume air traffic
62 schools in Kyrgyzstan work in traditional mode 62 schools in Kyrgyzstan work in traditional mode
Kyrgyzstan to get almost €13 million for improvement of justice system Kyrgyzstan to get almost €13 million for improvement of justice system
12 September, Saturday
11:07
Ministry of Education digitizes 207 school textbooks in four languages Ministry of Education digitizes 207 school textbooks in...
11:03
SCO countries plan to develop joint online culture projects
10:54
Kyrgyzstan plans to create e-commerce park
10:21
Almazbek Atambayev’s case: Period of detention of defendants extended
10:15
Three men try to illegally cross Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border
11 September, Friday
15:12
Son of Plenipotentiary Representative in Batken detained in Moscow for fraud
15:09
Over 7 tons of cannabis burned in southern Kyrgyzstan
15:02
Domestic flights to Jalal-Abad, Batken to be resumed from September 15
14:55
Public transport drivers in Bishkek fined 500,000 soms
14:29
Low-cost PCR tests to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Turkey