SCO countries plan to develop joint online culture projects

The 17th meeting of the Ministers of Culture of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) states took place. Press service of the Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The event was held in the format of a video conference. The Ministers of Culture discussed the development of cooperation in the field of culture and art, exchanged views on implementation of the agreements reached during the past meetings. The issue of support for cultural institutions during the coronavirus pandemic was raised.

«The parties confirmed their interest in developing joint online projects in the field of cinema, theater, library and museum affairs, preserving the diversity of cultures and disseminating knowledge about the culture, customs and traditions of the peoples of the SCO countries. The Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic, Azamat Zhamankulov, proposed a close partnership in the following areas: digital educational institution — exchange of electronic versions of works and educational materials, digital theater — exchange of digital versions of performances, digital library — exchange of electronic versions of books, both rare and frequently published, digital museum — electronic versions of exhibitions, expositions,» the statement says.

The parties expressed confidence in the need to expand practice of implementation of joint projects in the field of culture both in a bilateral and multilateral format. The ministers supported the idea of ​​announcing the 2021 the Year of SCO Culture as part of the celebration of the 20th anniversary of foundation of the organization.