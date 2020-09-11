Justice Ministry develops draft concept of legal policy for 2021-2025

The Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan has developed a draft concept of legal policy for the next five years. Press service of the ministry reported.

The draft concept is aimed at determining the main directions of development of the legal system and its elements. It describes a number of important problems that exist in rule-making, legal education issues, in the interaction of the state and civil society.

«The draft concept of legal policy includes not only existing problems, but also measures that will ensure their solution. Implementation of the measures will contribute to the construction of a democratic, secular, social, legal state in Kyrgyzstan,» the Ministry of Justice said.

The draft concept will be sent for approval by government agencies.