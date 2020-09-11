12:17
USD 79.06
EUR 93.54
RUB 1.05
English

Meeting of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers ends in Moscow

The Foreign Ministers of the SCO countries discussed such areas of cooperation within the organization as the fight against international terrorism, drug trafficking, transborder organized crime, cybercrime, which «require additional steps, joining efforts» at a meeting in Moscow, TASS reports.

An increase in the share of settlements in national currencies between the countries of the union was also indicated as one of the priorities. «This is a long-standing decision, already taken by the Council of Heads of State of the SCO, and work in this direction is being carried out by the relevant ministries, primarily through the ministries of finance and trade,» the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

At the SCO summit in 2019 in Bishkek, the President of Kyrgyzstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev voiced the idea of ​​creating a Eurasian financial advisory mechanism in order to more effectively use the economic potential of the organization. According to him, such an instrument would create prerequisites for resolving pressing issues of the common agenda in the economic sphere.

The meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will be held online in November.
link: https://24.kg/english/164820/
views: 136
Print
Related
Igor Shuvalov: Development banks - pillars of anti-crisis government programs
SCO Development Banks to create roadmap for overcoming crisis
About 10,000 military men to participate in SCO Peace Mission 2020 exercises
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with Vice President of Iran
SCO summit in Tashkent. Heads of Government sign number of documents
Kyrgyzstan proposes to create SCO body for combating economic crimes
SCO members invited to participate in construction of trade and logistics center
Commodity turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan triples
SCO Heads of Government summit: Abylgaziev to meet with Shavkat Mirziyoyev
SCO summit in Bishkek. Sooronbai Jeenbekov thanks deputies
Popular
37-year-old man shoots himself in Issyk-Ata district 37-year-old man shoots himself in Issyk-Ata district
Foreigner wanted for terrorism arrested in Bishkek Foreigner wanted for terrorism arrested in Bishkek
Elections 2020: Criminal cases were initiated against 221 candidates Elections 2020: Criminal cases were initiated against 221 candidates
62 schools in Kyrgyzstan work in traditional mode 62 schools in Kyrgyzstan work in traditional mode
11 September, Friday
11:56
77 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,761 in total 77 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrg...
11:53
144 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
11:41
Two people die in traffic accident in Batken region, two more hospitalized
11:32
SCNS officer detained for bribe extortion fired
11:17
Consumers owe half a billion soms for electricity to Severelectro OJSC