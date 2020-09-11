Meeting of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers ends in Moscow

The Foreign Ministers of the SCO countries discussed such areas of cooperation within the organization as the fight against international terrorism, drug trafficking, transborder organized crime, cybercrime, which «require additional steps, joining efforts» at a meeting in Moscow, TASS reports.

An increase in the share of settlements in national currencies between the countries of the union was also indicated as one of the priorities. «This is a long-standing decision, already taken by the Council of Heads of State of the SCO, and work in this direction is being carried out by the relevant ministries, primarily through the ministries of finance and trade,» the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

At the SCO summit in 2019 in Bishkek, the President of Kyrgyzstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev voiced the idea of ​​creating a Eurasian financial advisory mechanism in order to more effectively use the economic potential of the organization. According to him, such an instrument would create prerequisites for resolving pressing issues of the common agenda in the economic sphere.

The meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will be held online in November.