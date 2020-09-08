Kyrgyzstan reduces term for issue of conclusion on putting up child for adoption

The term for issue of an opinion on putting up a child for adoption has been reduced in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Labor and Social Development reported.

The period has been reduced from 14 to 7 working days.

«The adoption procedure has been simplified. Now citizens can apply for adoption through the state portal of electronic services www.e.gov.kg. In addition, MegaPay mobile application has a service «Submitting an application for registration as an adoptive parent», the ministry stressed.

The Ministry of Labor recalled that a single electronic portal for adoption services was also developed and launched on the ministry’s website www.mlsp.gov.kg.

«The portal contains complete information about children (gender, age, nationality) left without parental care and registered in the state database. Citizens wishing to adopt a child can apply to the regional offices of the ministry electronically / online,» the Ministry of Labor and Social Development added.