Labor Ministry proposes to facilitate submission of documents for adoption

The Ministry of Labor and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan proposes to facilitate the procedure for submission of documents for adoption of children. The ministry submitted a draft resolution for public discussion.

As background statement says, adoptive parents encounter such problems as quality of services at territorial units for the protection of families and children, access of potential adoptive parents to information and transparency of procedures.

Related news Foreigners adopt only one child from Kyrgyzstan in 2019

«The draft resolution has been developed to improve the mechanisms of legal and organizational support for citizens who intend to adopt children, reduce corruption factors and simplify the procedures for transferring children to adoption in accordance with the Code on Children of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the document says.

In particular, it is proposed to provide an opportunity for potential adoptive parents to contact territorial divisions or an authorized body for written and electronic consultations, in the latter case — through the official Internet resource Portal of Electronic Services with subsequent mandatory entry into the electronic queue system for the right to be an adopter.

In addition, a norm is proposed that facilitates the process of collecting documents by potential adoptive parents. The required information about an applicant will be requested by the employees of the territorial divisions through Tunduk interdepartmental electronic interaction procedure.

The changes will also apply to period for issue of opinions on transfer of a child for adoption — it will be reduced from 14 to 7 days.