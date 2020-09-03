Ministry of Education to purchase computers for schools of Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan will purchase computers for schools in the country. The state procurement portal says.

The ministry plans to purchase 700 computers for 23,986,200 soms. The supplier must provide a three-year warranty, and all component parts of the personal computers must be new.

In August, the Ministry of Education has already announced a tender for the purchase of office equipment. Then it planned to spend 24 million soms on 800 computers. However, no company took part in the tender.