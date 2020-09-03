21:24
USD 78.26
EUR 92.79
RUB 1.06
English

Ministry of Education to purchase computers for schools of Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan will purchase computers for schools in the country. The state procurement portal says.

The ministry plans to purchase 700 computers for 23,986,200 soms. The supplier must provide a three-year warranty, and all component parts of the personal computers must be new.

In August, the Ministry of Education has already announced a tender for the purchase of office equipment. Then it planned to spend 24 million soms on 800 computers. However, no company took part in the tender.
link: https://24.kg/english/164047/
views: 55
Print
Related
Children's art schools resume work in traditional mode in Kyrgyzstan
Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education
President of Kyrgyzstan inspects digitalization of school education system
About 156,430 children to go to school for the first time in 2020 in Kyrgyzstan
First graders to learn in traditional mode in Kyryzstan, the rest – online
Ethnic Kyrgyz can get free education at universities of Kyrgyzstan
Form of education in Kyrgyzstan to depend on epidemiological situation
Government promises to renovate all dilapidated schools by end of 2020
14 education system employees die during pandemic in Bishkek
Kyrgyz schools lack more than 2,000 teachers
Popular
Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade
Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education
Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities
3 September, Thursday
21:03
Ministry of Education to purchase computers for schools of Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Education to purchase computers for school...
21:00
Doskul Bekmurzaev appointed new General Director of Severelectro company
20:54
Government of Kyrgyzstan facilitates financing of business entities
20:45
Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan urges imams not to get involved in elections
20:40
PM: Council of doctors should examine each seriously ill COVID patient