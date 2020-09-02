Atambayev’s case: Ex-president to be transferred to detention center 1

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev will be transferred from the detention facility of the State Committee for National Security to the detention center 1. His lawyer Zamir Zhooshev told 24.kg news agency.

According to the lawyer, the state committee wants to relieve themselves of responsibility for the life and health of Atambayev.

«The SCNS understands that my client is in poor condition. The transfer was announced yesterday when I met with the former head of state. Today he is to be transferred to the detention center 1, and then, possibly, to a hospital at the prison colony No. 47. The investigation and court hearings on other cases have not yet been completed. Almazbek Atambayev should not be transferred to another institution until the verdict on the last case comes into force,» Zamir Zhooshev said.

The Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan opened a case on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, 2019 under a number of articles of the Criminal Code. The defendants in the case are deputies Irina Karamushkina, Asel Koduranova, members of SDPK party, ex-parliament member Ravshan Dzhenbekov, as well as the former president Almazbek Atambayev.