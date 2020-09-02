16:23
USD 78.23
EUR 93.67
RUB 1.06
English

Atambayev’s case: Ex-president to be transferred to detention center 1

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev will be transferred from the detention facility of the State Committee for National Security to the detention center 1. His lawyer Zamir Zhooshev told 24.kg news agency.

According to the lawyer, the state committee wants to relieve themselves of responsibility for the life and health of Atambayev.

«The SCNS understands that my client is in poor condition. The transfer was announced yesterday when I met with the former head of state. Today he is to be transferred to the detention center 1, and then, possibly, to a hospital at the prison colony No. 47. The investigation and court hearings on other cases have not yet been completed. Almazbek Atambayev should not be transferred to another institution until the verdict on the last case comes into force,» Zamir Zhooshev said.

The Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan opened a case on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, 2019 under a number of articles of the Criminal Code. The defendants in the case are deputies Irina Karamushkina, Asel Koduranova, members of SDPK party, ex-parliament member Ravshan Dzhenbekov, as well as the former president Almazbek Atambayev.
link: https://24.kg/english/163853/
views: 76
Print
Related
Batukaev’s release: Atambayev breaks silence and makes statement
Trial of case on events in Koi-Tash: Almazbek Atambayev not to testify
Release of Aziz Batukaev: Almazbek Atambayev's lawyers appeal verdict
Almazbek Atambayev repeatedly transferred to pretrial detention center
Almazbek Atambayev's son hospitalized with pneumonia
Almazbek Atambayev receives necessary treatment
Almazbek Atambayev hospitalized in Clinical Hospital of Presidential Affairs
Almazbek Atambyaev - defendant in case on construction of school in Kalys-Ordo
Batukaev’s release case: Almazbek Atambayev sentenced to 11 years in prison
Seyid Atambayev heads Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan party
Popular
Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade
Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court
Kyrgyz short film wins prize at festival in Denmark Kyrgyz short film wins prize at festival in Denmark
Kubatbek Boronov: All sanitary rules must be observed in schools Kubatbek Boronov: All sanitary rules must be observed in schools
2 September, Wednesday
15:39
Atambayev’s case: Ex-president to be transferred to detention center 1 Atambayev’s case: Ex-president to be transferred to det...
15:10
Major repair of infectious diseases hospital completed in Batken
14:44
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 25.7 million people globally
14:36
Coronavirus not registered in medical workers for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
14:18
No deaths from COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours