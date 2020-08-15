18:22
USD 78.15
EUR 92.35
RUB 1.07
English

Russian doctors: Epidemiological situation in Kyrgyzstan has stabilized

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met today with the heads of Russian medical groups — Deputy Minister of Health of Bashkortostan Evgeny Kustov and the Head of the Department of the Main Center of State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision Evgeny Spitsenko on the occasion of their departure from the country. Press service of the president reported.

The head of state, on his own behalf and on behalf of all the people of Kyrgyzstan, thanked Russian specialists for the work done, for providing practical assistance to local medical workers, the population and for their contribution to improving the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country.

Deputy Minister of Health of Bashkortostan, Evgeny Kustov, presented a brief summary of the work of Russian specialists in Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, work was carried out in 31 medical institutions of the country in three main areas, including training of doctors in observance of the rules of biological protection and anti-epidemic regime, guidelines for amending the clinical protocols for treating patients, and development of a list of necessary measures to prepare the country’s health system to a possible worsening of the epidemiological situation.

Russian specialists have examined more than 4,000 people, discharged 615 patients from hospitals, prepared 594 people for discharge.

 The head of the Department of the Main Center of State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision, Evgeny Spitsenko, said that Russian military doctors, while staying in military hospitals in Bishkek and Osh, worked mainly with patients with severe and moderate forms of the disease.

The epidemiological situation in Kyrgyzstan has stabilized and has a clear downward trend.

At the end of the meeting, Sooronbai Jeenbekov once again expressed gratitude to the Russian specialists, wished them good health and success.
link: https://24.kg/english/162640/
views: 101
Print
Related
Jeenbekov congratulates Russia on registration of vaccine against coronavirus
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 21.1 million people globally
Twelve more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Two more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
329 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
272 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 41,645 in total
Russia may resume flights with Kyrgyzstan from September 1
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 20.9 million people globally
Fourteen more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Four more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek
Genome of coronavirus detected in China not found in Kyrgyzstan Genome of coronavirus detected in China not found in Kyrgyzstan
Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city
Form of education in Kyrgyzstan to depend on epidemiological situation Form of education in Kyrgyzstan to depend on epidemiological situation
15 August, Saturday
17:33
Russian doctors: Epidemiological situation in Kyrgyzstan has stabilized Russian doctors: Epidemiological situation in Kyrgyzst...
17:25
Jeenbekov congratulates Russia on registration of vaccine against coronavirus
15:39
Sooronbai Jeenbekov comments on criticism against authorities
15:32
Kyrgyzstan to increase export of organic agricultural products
14:31
At least 13 judges of local courts appointed in Kyrgyzstan