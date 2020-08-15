Russian doctors: Epidemiological situation in Kyrgyzstan has stabilized

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met today with the heads of Russian medical groups — Deputy Minister of Health of Bashkortostan Evgeny Kustov and the Head of the Department of the Main Center of State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision Evgeny Spitsenko on the occasion of their departure from the country. Press service of the president reported.

The head of state, on his own behalf and on behalf of all the people of Kyrgyzstan, thanked Russian specialists for the work done, for providing practical assistance to local medical workers, the population and for their contribution to improving the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country.

Deputy Minister of Health of Bashkortostan, Evgeny Kustov, presented a brief summary of the work of Russian specialists in Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, work was carried out in 31 medical institutions of the country in three main areas, including training of doctors in observance of the rules of biological protection and anti-epidemic regime, guidelines for amending the clinical protocols for treating patients, and development of a list of necessary measures to prepare the country’s health system to a possible worsening of the epidemiological situation.

Russian specialists have examined more than 4,000 people, discharged 615 patients from hospitals, prepared 594 people for discharge.

The head of the Department of the Main Center of State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision, Evgeny Spitsenko, said that Russian military doctors, while staying in military hospitals in Bishkek and Osh, worked mainly with patients with severe and moderate forms of the disease.

The epidemiological situation in Kyrgyzstan has stabilized and has a clear downward trend.

At the end of the meeting, Sooronbai Jeenbekov once again expressed gratitude to the Russian specialists, wished them good health and success.