Iran renders humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan

Iran has rendered additional humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran sent the second batch of humanitarian aid on August 14, 2020 to fight the COVID-19 epidemic in Kyrgyzstan. The republic received medical equipment (medical ventilators, thermometers and pulse oximeters), PCR tests and kits for EIA tests.

The ministry noted that the humanitarian assistance provided by Iran, despite the difficulties experienced by the government of this country in the fight against coronavirus, testifies to the existence of warm fraternal relations between the two states based on mutual support.