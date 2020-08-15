10:45
USD 78.15
EUR 92.35
RUB 1.07
English

Iran renders humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan

Iran has rendered additional humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran sent the second batch of humanitarian aid on August 14, 2020 to fight the COVID-19 epidemic in Kyrgyzstan. The republic received medical equipment (medical ventilators, thermometers and pulse oximeters), PCR tests and kits for EIA tests.

The ministry noted that the humanitarian assistance provided by Iran, despite the difficulties experienced by the government of this country in the fight against coronavirus, testifies to the existence of warm fraternal relations between the two states based on mutual support.
link: https://24.kg/english/162599/
views: 94
Print
Related
Correctional institutions of Kyrgyzstan receive 20 tons of hygiene items
Private companies continue to purchase medical equipment for regions
Migrant from Moscow, sponsor install oxygen station in Osh hospital
Ilshat Public Foundation donates 5 ambulances to Ministry of Health
Qatar donates 420 oxygen concentrators to Kyrgyzstan
Chechnya donates PPE for 51 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan
Switzerland donates humanitarian aid to new developments in Bishkek
Hospitals of Kyrgyzstan to get 450 oxygen concentrators
525,105 families receive food aid since beginning of pandemic in Kyrgyzstan
Eleven countries provide humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek
Genome of coronavirus detected in China not found in Kyrgyzstan Genome of coronavirus detected in China not found in Kyrgyzstan
Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city
Form of education in Kyrgyzstan to depend on epidemiological situation Form of education in Kyrgyzstan to depend on epidemiological situation
15 August, Saturday
10:34
Foreigner makes electric komuz and plays Kyrgyz melody Foreigner makes electric komuz and plays Kyrgyz melody...
10:24
Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan donates batch of clexane to prisoners
10:01
Iran renders humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
09:54
About 156,430 children to go to school for the first time in 2020 in Kyrgyzstan
09:45
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan allocates over 6 billion soms to support economy
14 August, Friday
18:20
Russia suppresses channel for transfer of large sums of money to Kyrgyzstan
17:44
Anthrax in Kara-Suu: All hospitalized patients discharged
16:42
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about measures to save economy
16:28
First graders to learn in traditional mode in Kyryzstan, the rest – online
16:20
7.4 mln soms allocated for purchase of PPE for Infectious Diseases Hospital