19:07
USD 77.86
EUR 91.47
RUB 1.06
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov promises to improve social situation of doctors

«We will make every effort to raise salaries and improve the social situation of doctors,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov promised during a meeting with doctors in Jalal-Abad region. Press service of the head of state reported.

During a working trip to the region, Sooronbai Jeenbekov got acquainted with the activities of medical facilities, in particular, with the progress of construction of a new two-story building with 100 beds at the Regional Clinical Hospital.

The President also inspected a new building of the Emergency Department of the Jalal-Abad Regional Clinical Hospital, construction and equipping of which was carried out with the assistance of the German government. Director of the medical institution, Kumar Botokaraev, noted that the reception of patients will begin next week.

In a conversation with medical workers, the president recalled the ongoing work on the repair of idle buildings to convert them into modern hospitals.

The outbreak of coronavirus infection has exposed the problem of a shortage of hospitals and medical personnel.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The head of state added that, based on the principles of public-private partnership, new type hospitals will also be built, in which the population will be able to receive comprehensive medical services.

«We will make every effort to raise salaries and improve the social status of doctors. We will rely on the results that we will achieve by digitalizing all areas that provide public services to the population, including healthcare. These measures will be taken in order to reduce the shadow economy and increase the revenues to the country’s budget. We will direct these funds to increasing the salaries of social workers,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/162458/
views: 98
Print
Related
Ten more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Farmers can always count on state support
Fourteen more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Eight more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Another group of doctors leaves for Issyk-Kul region for rehabilitation
11 more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Medical workers arrived in Kyrgyzstan to provide assistance awarded
10 more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Only 7,300 doctors currently work in Kyrgyzstan
37 more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
New algorithms for citizens crossing state border approved in Kyrgyzstan New algorithms for citizens crossing state border approved in Kyrgyzstan
Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek
Violinist from Kyrgyzstan wins over Mexico, which became his second home Violinist from Kyrgyzstan wins over Mexico, which became his second home
Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city
13 August, Thursday
19:03
Kyrgyzstan's GDP to fall by 10 percent in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic Kyrgyzstan's GDP to fall by 10 percent in 2020 due to C...
18:44
Interpol detains wanted citizen of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan
18:28
USA allocates $ 2.5 million to Kyrgyzstan for fight against COVID-19
18:11
Kyrgyzstani wins Best Cinematography Award at Australian Film Festival
18:04
Sooronbai Jeenbekov promises to improve social situation of doctors