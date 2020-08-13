Sooronbai Jeenbekov promises to improve social situation of doctors

«We will make every effort to raise salaries and improve the social situation of doctors,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov promised during a meeting with doctors in Jalal-Abad region. Press service of the head of state reported.

During a working trip to the region, Sooronbai Jeenbekov got acquainted with the activities of medical facilities, in particular, with the progress of construction of a new two-story building with 100 beds at the Regional Clinical Hospital.

The President also inspected a new building of the Emergency Department of the Jalal-Abad Regional Clinical Hospital, construction and equipping of which was carried out with the assistance of the German government. Director of the medical institution, Kumar Botokaraev, noted that the reception of patients will begin next week.

In a conversation with medical workers, the president recalled the ongoing work on the repair of idle buildings to convert them into modern hospitals.

The outbreak of coronavirus infection has exposed the problem of a shortage of hospitals and medical personnel. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The head of state added that, based on the principles of public-private partnership, new type hospitals will also be built, in which the population will be able to receive comprehensive medical services.

«We will make every effort to raise salaries and improve the social status of doctors. We will rely on the results that we will achieve by digitalizing all areas that provide public services to the population, including healthcare. These measures will be taken in order to reduce the shadow economy and increase the revenues to the country’s budget. We will direct these funds to increasing the salaries of social workers,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted.