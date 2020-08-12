09:34
Hotline for psychological assistance to elderly launched in Kyrgyzstan

A hotline has been launched in Kyrgyzstan to provide psychological assistance to senior citizens. The Resource Center for the Elderly reported.

The hotline was opened for low-income elderly people who faced psychological difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic.

«The program was launched as part of a partnership project to provide assistance to the most vulnerable senior citizens of Kyrgyzstan with the financial support of the Swiss Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic,» the organization informed.

You can call at 0559600687 (Shirin); 0990222503 (Alina); 0990222340 (Ainuraim).
Hotline for psychological assistance to elderly launched in Kyrgyzstan
