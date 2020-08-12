15:40
USD 77.61
EUR 91.35
RUB 1.06
English

Hotline to support population in COVID-19 issues opened in Kyrgyzstan

A hotline to support the population in COVID-19 issues has been opened in Kyrgyzstan. It is served by students of medical schools and psychologists of Kyrgyzstan. Activists reported.

The hotline was created to provide basic medical advice to patients suffering from mild symptoms of COVID-19, to provide information on home care for patients, use and wearing of masks, social distancing and self-isolation rules.

«We believe this service will help reduce the burden on the state hospitals and the medical community. Consultations are available in all regions of the country. Dialing 5070 from a mobile or 0312979787 from a landline phone, everyone can discuss health problems with specialists — volunteers,» the activists write.

In the future, the platform may be used for other purposes that require nationwide coverage or emergency communications.

Call center’s working hours — from 8.00 to 20.00 daily.
link: https://24.kg/english/162314/
views: 105
Print
Related
Fourteen more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Six more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
304 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 40,759 in total
263 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Hotline for psychological assistance to elderly launched in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 20 million people globally
Four more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Eight more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
535 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
278 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 40,455 in total
Popular
Injured in incidents on border with Tajikistan received assistance Injured in incidents on border with Tajikistan received assistance
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19.3 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19.3 million people globally
425 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 39,587 in total 425 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 39,587 in total
Government instructs to provide hospitals with alternative energy sources Government instructs to provide hospitals with alternative energy sources
12 August, Wednesday
15:32
At least 166 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Yekaterinburg At least 166 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Yekate...
15:25
Bishkek City Hall signs memorandum with Asian Development Bank
15:11
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar reaches 78 soms in Kyrgyzstan
15:02
Bakhtiyar Akimbaev appointed new head of Tyup district
14:33
Outdoor sports grounds resume work in Bishkek