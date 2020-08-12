Hotline to support population in COVID-19 issues opened in Kyrgyzstan

A hotline to support the population in COVID-19 issues has been opened in Kyrgyzstan. It is served by students of medical schools and psychologists of Kyrgyzstan. Activists reported.

The hotline was created to provide basic medical advice to patients suffering from mild symptoms of COVID-19, to provide information on home care for patients, use and wearing of masks, social distancing and self-isolation rules.

«We believe this service will help reduce the burden on the state hospitals and the medical community. Consultations are available in all regions of the country. Dialing 5070 from a mobile or 0312979787 from a landline phone, everyone can discuss health problems with specialists — volunteers,» the activists write.

In the future, the platform may be used for other purposes that require nationwide coverage or emergency communications.

Call center’s working hours — from 8.00 to 20.00 daily.