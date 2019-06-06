09:24
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Helpline for children receives 47,726 calls since beginning of 2019

Since the beginning of 2019, helpline for children (111) has received 47,726 calls. Press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, 799 people asked for advice and assistance: 698 adults and 101 children.

Director of the helpline Marina Dzhaparkulova told that citizens called the helpline to get advice on family relations and conflicts issues, domestic violence against women and children, relationships between children and parents, students and teachers, education, medical care, and spread of online games.

«Consultations and recommendations were given on 497 out of 799 calls, 63 subscribers received psychological advice by phone, 239 calls, depending on their nature, were redirected to the appropriate territorial divisions of state bodies,» she said.

Most of the calls were from Bishkek — 251 (31.4 percent), the least — from Naryn region — 32 (4 percent).
link:
views: 51
Print
Related
Traffic police hotline receives over 500 calls for 2 days of World Nomad Games
Round-the-clock hotline service launched for World Nomad Games guests
Kyrgyzstan opens hotline for those who wish to quit smoking
Hotline opened to report on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border problems
Popular
Englishman Stephen Marshall came to Bishkek to teach locals to drink wine Englishman Stephen Marshall came to Bishkek to teach locals to drink wine
Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev
Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July
Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet