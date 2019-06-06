Helpline for children receives 47,726 calls since beginning of 2019

Since the beginning of 2019, helpline for children (111) has received 47,726 calls. Press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, 799 people asked for advice and assistance: 698 adults and 101 children.

Director of the helpline Marina Dzhaparkulova told that citizens called the helpline to get advice on family relations and conflicts issues, domestic violence against women and children, relationships between children and parents, students and teachers, education, medical care, and spread of online games.

«Consultations and recommendations were given on 497 out of 799 calls, 63 subscribers received psychological advice by phone, 239 calls, depending on their nature, were redirected to the appropriate territorial divisions of state bodies,» she said.

Most of the calls were from Bishkek — 251 (31.4 percent), the least — from Naryn region — 32 (4 percent).