Journalist from Uzbekistan arrested pending investigation by court decision

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek ruled on the arrest of a journalist from Uzbekistan Bobomurod Abdullaev. He will be in custody pending the investigation — until September 8.

Yesterday, after the court hearing, Bobomurod Abdullaev was transported to the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS).

The Uzbek citizen is accused under Articles 158 (infringement on the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan) and 159 (encroachment on the constitutional system of the Republic of Uzbekistan) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan in homeland.

Bobomurod Abdullaev came to Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of the American University of Central Asia (AUCA) for a four-month training. However, after completing the training, Abdullaev was unable to leave the country due to the closure of state borders because of coronavirus pandemic.

He was detained by the special services at the request of the Uzbekistan’s authorities.
