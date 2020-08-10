11:49
Journalist from Uzbekistan detained in Bishkek

A journalist from Uzbekistan, Bobomurod Abdullaev, was detained the day before by officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan in a cafe in Bishkek. The Uzbek service of Radio Liberty reports with reference to a lawyer Timur Karabaev.

According to the lawyer, the citizen of the neighboring state was detained at the request of the Uzbek authorities.

It is specified that Bobomurod Abdullaev came to Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of the American University of Central Asia (AUCA) to undergo a four-month training. However, after completing his training, Abdullaev was unable to leave due to the closure of state borders because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawyer said that Bobomurod Abdullaev should be transported to the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek to choose a preventive measure today.

As it became known to Ozodlik, while Bobomurod Abdullaev was in Bishkek, his Tashkent lawyer Sergei Mayorov sent a request to the Yakkasaray district police department of Tashkent city and the State Security Service of Uzbekistan to find out if a new criminal case had been initiated against the journalist.

An answer was received that there was no new criminal case and no statements or complaints against the journalist.
link: https://24.kg/english/162023/
views: 146
