Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss resumption of flights

A telephone conversation took place between the Ministers of the Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Chingiz Aidarbekov, and the Russian Federation, Sergei Lavrov. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The ministers of the two countries discussed issues of cooperation to overcome the negative consequences of COVID-19 pandemic, exchanged views on current areas and prospects for bilateral cooperation, including resumption of regular flights between Kyrgyzstan and Russia in the near future.

Chingiz Aidarbekov thanked for the humanitarian assistance provided by the Russian side in the fight against coronavirus infection, for sending of doctors who have provided invaluable practical and advisory assistance.

The parties expressed hope for implementation of all planned activities within the framework of the Cross Year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia, further intensification of the entire complex of Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation as the epidemiological situation in the two countries stabilizes.

In addition, the parties exchanged views on regional and international policy issues.