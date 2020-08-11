12:14
USD 77.42
EUR 91.14
RUB 1.05
English

Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss resumption of flights

A telephone conversation took place between the Ministers of the Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Chingiz Aidarbekov, and the Russian Federation, Sergei Lavrov. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The ministers of the two countries discussed issues of cooperation to overcome the negative consequences of COVID-19 pandemic, exchanged views on current areas and prospects for bilateral cooperation, including resumption of regular flights between Kyrgyzstan and Russia in the near future.

Chingiz Aidarbekov thanked for the humanitarian assistance provided by the Russian side in the fight against coronavirus infection, for sending of doctors who have provided invaluable practical and advisory assistance.

The parties expressed hope for implementation of all planned activities within the framework of the Cross Year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia, further intensification of the entire complex of Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation as the epidemiological situation in the two countries stabilizes.

In addition, the parties exchanged views on regional and international policy issues.
link: https://24.kg/english/162175/
views: 107
Print
Related
Transport Ministry considers resumption of flights with several more countries
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities
Regular flights with Turkey and UAE resumed
Aeroflot cancels some flights, including to Bishkek
Russian health workers: Kyrgyz doctors have mastered treatment of COVID-19
Turkey partially resumes flights with Kyrgyzstan
New rules for entry into Russia come into force on August 1
Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan
Russian health workers note individual approach to each patient in Kyrgyzstan
Chechnya donates PPE for 51 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm found on territory of Bishkek FEZ Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm found on territory of Bishkek FEZ
Regular flights with Turkey and UAE resumed Regular flights with Turkey and UAE resumed
Injured in incidents on border with Tajikistan received assistance Injured in incidents on border with Tajikistan received assistance
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19.3 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19.3 million people globally
11 August, Tuesday
11:50
Modern Public Service Center opened in Kurama village in Chui region Modern Public Service Center opened in Kurama village i...
11:38
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss resumption of flights
11:23
All sanitary and quarantine posts removed at entrances to Osh city
11:07
Pregnant Kyrgyzstani beaten by husband in St. Petersburg
10:53
National Statistical Committee registers decline in remittances to Kyrgyzstan