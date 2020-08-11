Journalist from Uzbekistan placed in SCNS pretrial detention center

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek considered a preventive measure against a journalist from Uzbekistan Bobomurod Abdullaev.

According to Timur Sultanov, a lawyer at Adilet Legal Clinic, the journalist was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) until September 8, 2020.

«We do not agree with the decision and will appeal it to a higher instance,» Timur Sultanov said.

Recall, the journalist from Uzbekistan Bobomurod Abdullaev was detained by officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan in a cafe in Bishkek. According to lawyers, the citizen of the neighboring state was detained at the request of the Uzbek authorities.