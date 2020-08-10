Fire breaks out in Aichurek Central Department Store in Bishkek

A fire broke out in the building of the Central Department Store Aichurek in Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed 24.kg news agency.

Message about the fire was received at 11.01.

«The callers reported that a fire broke out in the building of the shopping center. One fire brigade was involved in its extinguishing. The fire was completely brought under control at 11.31. Garbage burnt down inside the building, no one was injured, the fire did not damage anything,» the ministry informed.