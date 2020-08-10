11:50
SCNS comments on detention of Uzbek citizen Bobomurod Abdullaev

A citizen of the Republic of Uzbekistan A.B. born in 1973 has been detained on August 8, 2020, in the framework of the Minsk Convention on Legal Assistance and Legal Relations in Civil, Family and Criminal Cases dated 1993. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to the SCNS, he is wanted for a number of crimes by law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The detainee was placed in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic. At present, the Prosecutor General’s Office is considering the issue of choosing a preventive measure for the detainee and his extradition to the competent authorities of Uzbekistan.

Earlier, 24.kg news agency reported that the journalist Bobomurod Abdullaev has been detained in Bishkek. He came to Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of the American University of Central Asia (AUCA) for four-months training. However, after completing his training, Abdullaev was unable to leave the republic due to the closure of state borders because of coronavirus pandemic.
