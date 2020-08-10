Medical workers arrived in Kyrgyzstan to provide assistance awarded

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan presented departmental awards to doctors — compatriots who arrived from Russia and Turkey to provide assistance to medical institutions in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the ministry reported.

Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov noted the invaluable contribution of doctors to the fight against the viral pandemic and highly appreciated the professional assistance provided by them.

«In the midst of the pandemic, you worked in the most difficult areas, providing medical care to more than 3,000 people, saving the lives of severe and extremely serious patients. All of you worked in the red zone, but in addition to clinical treatment, you continued to share experience and knowledge, teaching and inspiring local doctors during seminars and lectures. Undoubtedly, you are the heroes of our time,» he said.