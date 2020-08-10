10:18
USD 77.05
EUR 91.17
RUB 1.05
English

Medical workers arrived in Kyrgyzstan to provide assistance awarded

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan presented departmental awards to doctors — compatriots who arrived from Russia and Turkey to provide assistance to medical institutions in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the ministry reported.

Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov noted the invaluable contribution of doctors to the fight against the viral pandemic and highly appreciated the professional assistance provided by them.

«In the midst of the pandemic, you worked in the most difficult areas, providing medical care to more than 3,000 people, saving the lives of severe and extremely serious patients. All of you worked in the red zone, but in addition to clinical treatment, you continued to share experience and knowledge, teaching and inspiring local doctors during seminars and lectures. Undoubtedly, you are the heroes of our time,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/162011/
views: 95
Print
Related
10 more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Only 7,300 doctors currently work in Kyrgyzstan
37 more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Russian health workers: Kyrgyz doctors have mastered treatment of COVID-19
Salaries of doctors to be increased through legalization of shadow economy funds
54 medical workers from Bishkek sent for rehabilitation to Issyk-Kul
25 more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Russian health workers note individual approach to each patient in Kyrgyzstan
Only two families of medical workers died from COVID-19 receive compensation
Russian health workers about heroism of Kyrgyz colleagues in fighting COVID-19
Popular
Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm found on territory of Bishkek FEZ Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm found on territory of Bishkek FEZ
Regular flights with Turkey and UAE resumed Regular flights with Turkey and UAE resumed
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19.3 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19.3 million people globally
Injured in incidents on border with Tajikistan received assistance Injured in incidents on border with Tajikistan received assistance
10 August, Monday
10:11
At least 420 Kyrgyzstanis arrive in country from Moscow At least 420 Kyrgyzstanis arrive in country from Moscow
10:03
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: Algorithm for arrivals through airports changed
09:54
New virus spreads in China: 60 people get infected, 7 die
09:16
Medical workers arrived in Kyrgyzstan to provide assistance awarded
9 August, Sunday
13:00
Violinist from Kyrgyzstan wins over Mexico, which became his second home
8 August, Saturday
14:33
Government instructs to provide hospitals with alternative energy sources
14:09
Injured in incidents on border with Tajikistan received assistance
13:08
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19.3 million people globally
13:02
10 more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
12:58
Nine more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan