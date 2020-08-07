Only 7,300 doctors currently work in Kyrgyzstan

Only 53 percent of all doctors in the country currently work in Kyrgyzstan. Head of the Human Resources and Organizational Work Department of the Ministry of Health, Aigul Boobekova, announced at a briefing.

She noted that, according to the Center for Electronic Healthcare, at the beginning of the year, the number of doctors was 13,790 people, paramedics — 33,518 (50 percent of them work), junior medical staff — 12,508 (46 percent work).

Aigul Boobekova added that 10-14 percent of health workers are at risk group, another 10-12 percent do not work due to illness. «In addition, some of the health workers are on leave: labor, unpaid, parental one,» she said.