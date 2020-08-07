10:41
USD 76.92
EUR 91.10
RUB 1.05
English

Valentina Shevchenko included in ranking of best MMA fighters of all time

Valentina Shevchenko is included in the top 100 MMA fighters of all time according to Tapology media outlet.

The champion of the UFC in the flyweight category takes the 58th place in the ranking. A total of 224 athletes are included in it.

The best fighter in the history of MMA is the former holder of the belts of the UFC champion in the middle and welterweight Canadian Georges St. Pierre. The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion American John Jones takes the second place. The third is a Brazilian Anderson Silva, who was also the UFC champion.

Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Khabib Nurmagomedov takes the eighth place in the ranking. Irishman Conor McGregor, who became the champion of the UFC in two weight categories, takes the 15th place.
link: https://24.kg/english/161858/
views: 50
Print
Related
Next UFC rival of Valentina Shevchenko announced
President Jeenbekov congratulates Valentina Shevchenko, invites her to Issyk-Kul
Valentina Shevchenko defends UFC Champion Title for the 3rd time
Valentina Shevchenko enters top 10 highest-paid UFC fighters
Valentina Shevchenko to have another UFC fight in February 2020
Valentina Shevchenko improves position in UFC ranking
Henry Cejudo calls out Valentina Shevchenko to be UFC's first intergender champ
Valentina Shevchenko defends her UFC champion title
Valentina Shevchenko to have next fight at UFC tournament in Uruguay
Valentina Shevchenko pleases fans with sensual dance
Popular
Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan
Turkey partially resumes flights with Kyrgyzstan Turkey partially resumes flights with Kyrgyzstan
Working hours of transport, cafes and shopping centers extended in Bishkek Working hours of transport, cafes and shopping centers extended in Bishkek
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Second peak incidence forecast for October Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Second peak incidence forecast for October
7 August, Friday
10:32
Kara-Balta Distillery resumes production of ethyl alcohol Kara-Balta Distillery resumes production of ethyl alcoh...
10:25
Private companies continue to purchase medical equipment for regions
10:19
Valentina Shevchenko included in ranking of best MMA fighters of all time
09:56
Border incident: Parties to independently conduct investigations
09:35
Construction of hospital with 100 beds begins in Jalal-Abad
6 August, Thursday
18:48
Driver transporting almost 500,000 packs of cigarettes detained in Khunchi
18:32
Aeroflot cancels some flights, including to Bishkek
16:42
Kubatbek Boronov criticizes officials of Ministry of Health