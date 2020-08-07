Valentina Shevchenko included in ranking of best MMA fighters of all time

Valentina Shevchenko is included in the top 100 MMA fighters of all time according to Tapology media outlet.

The champion of the UFC in the flyweight category takes the 58th place in the ranking. A total of 224 athletes are included in it.

The best fighter in the history of MMA is the former holder of the belts of the UFC champion in the middle and welterweight Canadian Georges St. Pierre. The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion American John Jones takes the second place. The third is a Brazilian Anderson Silva, who was also the UFC champion.

Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Khabib Nurmagomedov takes the eighth place in the ranking. Irishman Conor McGregor, who became the champion of the UFC in two weight categories, takes the 15th place.