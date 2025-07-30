16:35
USD 87.32
EUR 101.06
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstan to hold Breastfeeding Week

Only 44 percent of infants under six months in Kyrgyzstan are exclusively breastfed. The Republican Center for Health Promotion and Mass Communication reported.

From August 1 to August 7, 2025, the World Breastfeeding Week will be held under the slogan: «Support Breastfeeding — A Foundation for a Healthy Nation.»

This annual global initiative aims to promote breastfeeding as the cornerstone of a healthy start in life.

Earlier, members of Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament proposed a complete ban on advertising infant formula. The bill’s author believes that aggressive marketing of infant formula undermines efforts to promote breastfeeding and misleads parents.

Experts emphasize that breast milk provides infants with all the essential nutrients and energy during the first months of life. Breastfed children are less likely to become overweight or obese and are at lower risk of developing diabetes later in life.

Breastfeeding also fosters close physical and emotional bonds between mother and child—critical for nurturing a healthy parent-child relationship.
link: https://24.kg/english/338000/
views: 128
Print
Related
World Breastfeeding Week held in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan hosts World Breastfeeding Week
Kyrgyzstan hosts Breastfeeding Week
Kyrgyzstan among countries with low breastfeeding rates
Popular
Construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul: Investment agreement signed Construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul: Investment agreement signed
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Eswatini Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Eswatini
Another earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan Another earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
New logistics center of Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC being prepared for launch New logistics center of Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC being prepared for launch
30 July, Wednesday
16:07
Russia’s gasoline export ban not to affect fuel supplies to Kyrgyzstan Russia’s gasoline export ban not to affect fuel supplie...
15:57
National Statistical Committee to conduct survey on women well-being and safety
15:44
Three families with triplets receive keys to apartments in Osh city
15:32
Kyrgyzstan to hold Breastfeeding Week
15:07
Dialogue fails: Osh Mayor unable to convince Kelechek traders to relocate