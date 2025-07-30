Kyrgyzstan to hold Breastfeeding Week

Only 44 percent of infants under six months in Kyrgyzstan are exclusively breastfed. The Republican Center for Health Promotion and Mass Communication reported.

From August 1 to August 7, 2025, the World Breastfeeding Week will be held under the slogan: «Support Breastfeeding — A Foundation for a Healthy Nation.»

This annual global initiative aims to promote breastfeeding as the cornerstone of a healthy start in life.

Earlier, members of Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament proposed a complete ban on advertising infant formula. The bill’s author believes that aggressive marketing of infant formula undermines efforts to promote breastfeeding and misleads parents.

Experts emphasize that breast milk provides infants with all the essential nutrients and energy during the first months of life. Breastfed children are less likely to become overweight or obese and are at lower risk of developing diabetes later in life.

Breastfeeding also fosters close physical and emotional bonds between mother and child—critical for nurturing a healthy parent-child relationship.