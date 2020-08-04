54 medical workers from Bishkek sent for rehabilitation to Issyk-Kul

At least 54 medical workers from Bishkek have left for Dilorom resort for rehabilitation. Press service of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The group includes employees of the Kyrgyz Research Institute of Balneology and Rehabilitation, Family Medicine Centers No. 4 and 13, Republican Center for Mental Health, National Hospital, Clinical Maternity Hospital No. 2, National Center of Oncology and Hematology, City Children’s Clinical Hospital.

The medical workers, who can have a rest now, have worked in the red zones and had COVID-19 and pneumonia.