Ak-Shumkar restaurant, located on Razzakov Street, caught fire in Osh city. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Message about the fire was received today at 11.08, and the fire was brought under control at 11.38.

Five fire brigades and one ladder were involved in extinguishing, rescue work continues. Cause of the fire is still unknown. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties or injured.