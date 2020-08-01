15:57
Five residential buildings burn down in Osh city

Five residential buildings have burned down in Osh city. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed 24.kg news agency.

Message about the fire was received at about 20.38 yesterday. It broke out in Ak-Tilek microdistrict on the 20th street in residential building No. 16. «The fire spread to neighboring houses No. 18, 20 and 17, as well as No. 19 on the 19th street. The total fire area was 350 square meters. Fortunately, there are no victims,» the ministry said.

Four fire teams, a water tank truck, and four rescuers were involved in fire extinguishing. The fire was brought under control at 21.40, and was completely extinguished at 00.24. Material damage and source of ignition are being found out.
