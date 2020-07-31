Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 17.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 268,121 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 17,297,121 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (4,495,014), Brazil (2,610,102), India (1,634,746), Russia (832,993), South Africa (482,169), Peru (400,683), Mexico (416,179), Chile (353,536) and the UK (303,910).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 10,100,000. The figure grew by 184,416 people for a day.

At least 673,171 people died from the virus (growth by 6,160 people for 24 hours), including 152,055 people — in the USA, 91,263— in Brazil, 46,084— in the UK, 46,000— in Mexico, and 35,718 — in Italy.

At least 35,805 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 89,078 cases — in Kazakhstan, 23,271 — in Uzbekistan, 7,366 — in Tajikistan.