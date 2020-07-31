11:01
USD 76.76
EUR 90.09
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan pays 396,060 million soms as compensations to medical workers

Medical workers of Kyrgyzstan have been paid 396,060 million soms in form of compensations for July 2020. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

On the eve of Kurman Ait, in order to ensure compensation payments, additional 30 million soms have been allocated from the budget to the Ministry of Health and 400 million — to the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund by order of the Government.

At least 225 million soms of the sum have been paid to health care organizations on July 29. Other 171.06 million have been allocated for payments to medical workers working in the centers of the infection.

About 14,000 medical workers throughout the country will get the payments.

«At least 851.7 million soms have been allocated in July for payment of guaranteed salaries and contributions to the Social Fund for medical workers of all 230 health care organizations working in the single payer system,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/161288/
views: 86
Print
Related
Government of Kyrgyzstan decides to pay premiums to pathologists
COVID-19 confirmed in 20 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan
Russian medical workers sent to regions of Kyrgyzstan
Eight more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
At least 22 medical workers contract COVID-19 for past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
Eighteen doctors from Russia arrive in Osh city
Coronavirus confirmed in 53 medical workers for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
49 medical workers contract COVID-19 for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
50 more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz officials consider issue of payment of compensation to 40 health workers
Popular
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about resumption of air traffic Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about resumption of air traffic
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan announces decline in incidence of COVID-19 Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan announces decline in incidence of COVID-19
Each region of Kyrgyzstan to have computed tomography Each region of Kyrgyzstan to have computed tomography
COVID.KG website updated COVID.KG website updated
31 July, Friday
10:59
Switzerland donates humanitarian aid to new developments in Bishkek Switzerland donates humanitarian aid to new development...
10:48
Working group to determine origin of goods for public procurement formed in EAEU
10:27
Hospitals of Kyrgyzstan to get 450 oxygen concentrators
10:21
Kyrgyzstanis in Europe raise money for hospitals in republic
10:12
Kyrgyzstan pays 396,060 million soms as compensations to medical workers
30 July, Thursday
18:04
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy
17:05
House on fire in Bishkek on Karl Marx street
16:51
Public transport to work in Bishkek tomorrow
16:19
Kyrgyz customs officers detain illegal cargo in Osh region
16:09
Foreign Ministry comments on burial of Azimzhan Askarov in Uzbekistan