Kyrgyzstan pays 396,060 million soms as compensations to medical workers

Medical workers of Kyrgyzstan have been paid 396,060 million soms in form of compensations for July 2020. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

On the eve of Kurman Ait, in order to ensure compensation payments, additional 30 million soms have been allocated from the budget to the Ministry of Health and 400 million — to the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund by order of the Government.

At least 225 million soms of the sum have been paid to health care organizations on July 29. Other 171.06 million have been allocated for payments to medical workers working in the centers of the infection.

About 14,000 medical workers throughout the country will get the payments.

«At least 851.7 million soms have been allocated in July for payment of guaranteed salaries and contributions to the Social Fund for medical workers of all 230 health care organizations working in the single payer system,» the statement says.