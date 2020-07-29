13:18
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 16.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 200,800 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 16,682,030 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (4,351,997), Brazil (2,483,191), India (1,483,156), Russia (822,060), South Africa (459,761), Peru (389,717), Mexico (402,697), Chile (349,800) and the UK (302,295).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 9,700,000. The figure grew by 138,568 people for a day.

At least 659,374 people died from the virus (growth by 5,322 people for 24 hours), including 149,256 people — in the USA, 88,539— in Brazil, 45,963— in the UK, 44,876— in Mexico, and 35,123 — in Italy.

At least 34,512 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,192 cases — in Kazakhstan, 21,699 — in Uzbekistan, 7,276 — in Tajikistan.
