Shopping centers, supermarkets in Bishkek allowed to work until 21.00

All shopping centers and supermarkets are allowed to work until 21.00 in Bishkek from July 2. The City Hall of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

The head of the city Aziz Surakmatov has already signed a corresponding order. It is noted that shopping centers and supermarkets, as well as retail chains and shopping malls with an area of ​​up to 100 square meters will be open from 7.00 to 21.00.

Food courts located in shopping centers will not work.

Bishkek markets continue working in the previously approved mode — from 9.00 to 17.00.

The City Hall calls on citizens to observe social distancing, wear masks and not leave their homes unnecessarily.