17:54
USD 77.45
EUR 88.24
RUB 1.09
English

Creator of Memestan social media group interrogated at Internal Affairs Ministry

Administrator of a satirical Facebook group Memestan, Argen Baktybek uulu, and his wife Erkinа Asanbaeva have been interrogated at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. They themselves told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the interrogation lasted two and a half hours.

«Thank you for support. My phone is full of messages. It is clear that I can not tell much because of the nondisclosure agreement. But you yourself understand what is happening,» Erkina Asanbaeva told.

The journalist and administrator of Memestan group and his wife were summoned for interrogation to the Ministry of Internal Affairs yesterday. The summons states that on July 16, the Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs received materials from the Service for Combating Extremism and Illegal Migration. They say that an unknown person sent out a nine-minute audio recording via WhatsApp and social media, where he urged people to come to a rally on July 1 near the parliament building.
link: https://24.kg/english/159851/
views: 112
Print
Related
Ex-Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan repeatedly summoned for questioning
Civic activist Melis Aspekov interrogated for two hours
Parliament deputy Dzhanybek Bakchiev summoned for interrogation to SCNS
Parliament deputy Altynbek Sulaimanov summoned for interrogation to SCNS
Koi-Tash events. France-Presse journalist summoned to Interior Ministry
Member of Atambayev’s headquarters summoned for interrogation
Ex-Minister of Economy Temir Sariev repeatedly summoned for interrogation
Zhantoro Satybaldiev summoned for interrogation to SCNS
Temir Sariev summoned for interrogation to SCNS
Albek Ibraimov summoned for interrogation to SCNS
Popular
Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers
Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan
488 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 11,117 in total 488 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 11,117 in total
Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan
17 July, Friday
17:42
Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan lacks medical workers, medicines Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan lacks medical workers, medic...
17:31
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities
16:59
Mudflows destroy walls of houses in Ala-Buka district
16:25
Creator of Memestan social media group interrogated at Internal Affairs Ministry
16:09
State Committee for National Security arrests member of Hizb ut-Tahrir