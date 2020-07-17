Creator of Memestan social media group interrogated at Internal Affairs Ministry

Administrator of a satirical Facebook group Memestan, Argen Baktybek uulu, and his wife Erkinа Asanbaeva have been interrogated at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. They themselves told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the interrogation lasted two and a half hours.

«Thank you for support. My phone is full of messages. It is clear that I can not tell much because of the nondisclosure agreement. But you yourself understand what is happening,» Erkina Asanbaeva told.

The journalist and administrator of Memestan group and his wife were summoned for interrogation to the Ministry of Internal Affairs yesterday. The summons states that on July 16, the Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs received materials from the Service for Combating Extremism and Illegal Migration. They say that an unknown person sent out a nine-minute audio recording via WhatsApp and social media, where he urged people to come to a rally on July 1 near the parliament building.