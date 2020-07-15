Doctor Osmonali Shamshidov dies of pneumonia in Osh city

A doctor of the highest category, an experienced anesthetist and director of the Osh Regional Blood Center Osmonali Shamshidov has died. Curator of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan in the region, Shayatbek Abdurakhmanov, confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Osmonali Shamshidov died on July 10 from community-acquired pneumonia.

In total, five doctors have died in the region since March: Albert Ismailov, director of the Family Medicine Center of Kara-Kuldzha district; Artykbai Eraliev, deputy chief doctor of the Center for Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance; Zhangara Abdikhalikov, doctor of the Regional Children’s Hospital; Orozali Abdukhalimov, former doctor of the Nookat Territorial Hospital, and Aichurek Keldibekova, chief sanitary officer.