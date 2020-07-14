Number of day patient centers in Bishkek increased

Additional day patient centers have been opened in Bishkek. At least 12 such centers have already been deployed in the capital.

Recall, the day patient centers are intended for patients with mild and moderate forms of SARS and community-acquired pneumonia. Patients can get advice, intravenous infusions or injections, buy medicine there. In total, there are 1,070 beds in day patient facilities.

«Queues in hospitals are much shorter; the townspeople began to recover. According to statistics, the newly opened day patient centers have the minimal load. Therefore, queues there are much shorter than at the rest,» the City Hall informed.