All hospitals in Kyrgyzstan must stockpile medicines for 3-6 months

All medical institutions of the country are recommended, at the expense of their budgets, to purchase stocks of medicines and necessary protective equipment for 3-6 months. The Head of the Public Health Department of Kyrgyzstan Ainura Akmatova told today at a briefing.

According to her, the Ministry of Health already has a plan for organizing extra beds in the regions.

«We recommended to start preparations now to provide patients with heat and purchase coal not only for hospitals, but also for additionally organized beds. Competitions for distribution of graduates of the Kyrgyz Medical Academy and residency have already taken place. They need to be involved in work in the regions, because there is a shortage of medical personnel. We recommended to start retraining of doctors of narrow specialties right now in the protocols for treating coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia. Training is being conducted in the proper use of personal protective equipment,» Ainura Akmatova stressed.
