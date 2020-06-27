01:17
Ex-deputy Kanybek Osmonaliev released from pretrial detention center

Ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Kanybek Osmonaliev, was released from the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS). His lawyer Sharabidin Toktosunov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek the day before. Kanybek Osmonaliev was placed under house arrest for health reasons.

On June 23, the suspect Kanybek Osmonaliev complained of poor health.

Recall, after a rally on Ala-Too Square in support of a former parliamentary deputy Sadyr Japarov in Bishkek, the SCNS detained the former deputy of the Parliament Kanybek Osmonaliev and a former judge Anar Dubanaeva. They are suspected of attempted violent seizure of power.
