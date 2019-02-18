15:03
Supreme Court acquits Kanybek Osmonaliev for absence of crime in act

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan acquitted the former member of Parliament Kanybek Osmonaliev. His lawyer Zhyrgalbek Babaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, this decision was made today by the board of the Supreme Court, chaired by Judge Lepes Temirbekov. Kanybek Osmonaliev was acquitted for absence of crime in the act.

Criminal case against officials of the Ministry of Education and Science and the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University on the fact of illegal enrollment of 24 entrants to the Medical Faculty in September 2013 was initiated on May 12, 2014.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the investigation found out that the applicants were enrolled in the university at the request of the former deputy of the Parliament Kanybek Osmonaliev.
