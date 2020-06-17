16:38
China - Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway - strategic project

One of the largest and strategic projects in the transport sector is the start of construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a meeting on the development of the railway industry.

The President noted the importance of development of railway transit and internal routes across the country to strengthen transport independence and diversify freight and passenger traffic. The head of state drew attention to acceleration of modernization of railway infrastructure and implementation of digital initiatives in the field of passenger and freight transport by rail.

Vasily Dashkov, General Director of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise, presented information on digitalization process of the company’s activities to reduce corruption risks. Software for formation of electronic bills of lading accounting has been developed; electronic interchange between the information systems of the railways of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan has been organized.

In addition, a mechanism has been introduced to inform the tax authorities about the arrival of goods from EAEU member countries in real time through Tunduk system, and the ability to pay for railway services through the website and payment systems has been introduced.
