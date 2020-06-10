House of deputy Kubanychbek Zhumaliev searched

House of a deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Kubanychbek Zhumaliev, was searched. Lawyer of the deputy, Baktybek Zhumashev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the search was carried out by employees of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes as part of pre-trial proceedings.

«Law enforcers did not find anything illegal in the house of my client. We intend to appeal against these actions of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes,» Baktybek Zhumashev said.

Recall, Financial Police opened a criminal case on the facts of illegal enrichment of the deputy of the Parliament Kubanychbek Zhumaliev. As part of the pre-trial proceedings, the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes found real estate owned by the parliament member.