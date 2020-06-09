15:16
Talas City Hall employee detained for bribe extortion

An employee of Talas City Hall was detained for bribe extortion. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to the SCNS, 29-year-old man, a leading specialist of the Municipal Property Department of the City Hall was arrested. He extorted money from a private entrepreneur for extending the lease term of a municipal land plot.

Materials of the case were registered and pre-trial proceedings under Article 326 «Extortion of a bribe» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic began. The detainee was placed in the temporary detention center of the Internal Affairs Department of Talas region.

Investigation is underway.
