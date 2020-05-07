Second anti-crisis plan of Cabinet: Soft loans and legalization of capital

The second anti-crisis plan was developed taking into account the interests of business, expert opinions, donor recommendations and proposals of deputies of the Parliament. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiev told at a briefing today.

According to him, one of the main tasks in the second set of measures is creation of an anti-crisis fund. A program of preferential lending to business entities will be introduced at its expense. In addition, it provides for an increase in the capital of the Guarantee Fund, a review of obligations under tax contracts for those business entities who have suspended activities in connection with quarantine.

«We also plan to legalize capital and property. I think this is relevant now. It is necessary to make sure that capital, which is now in shadow, is involved in economic turnover. The new version of capital legalization is based on the principle of confidentiality of information, inviolability of property, exemption from taxes of that part of capital that is converted into the economy,» Erkin Asrandiev said.