Second anti-crisis plan of Cabinet: Soft loans and legalization of capital

The second anti-crisis plan was developed taking into account the interests of business, expert opinions, donor recommendations and proposals of deputies of the Parliament. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiev told at a briefing today.
«We also plan to legalize capital and property. I think this is relevant now. It is necessary to make sure that capital, which is now in shadow, is involved in economic turnover. The new version of capital legalization is based on the principle of confidentiality of information, inviolability of property, exemption from taxes of that part of capital that is converted into the economy,» Erkin Asrandiev said.