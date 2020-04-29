Nationwide Testing to be held after the end of quarantine in Kyrgyzstan

The Nationwide Testing will take place in real mode after the end of quarantine. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Aida Ismailova announced at a briefing.

According to her, all end-of-year examinations will be held remotely. As for the Nationwide Testing, the issue is being worked out, because it cannot be carried out remotely.

«As of today, 80 percent of graduates have registered for the testing. There is an opinion that the Nationwide Testing should be carried out in real mode. The Ministry of Education is drawing up a schedule. It will be presented additionally taking into account the need to draw up documents. The testing will take place in two stages. We will inform you about the dates later. The dates for admission of applicants will be set after the Nationwide Testing,» Aida Ismailova told.