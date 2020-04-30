11:51
Kyrgyz Ak-Maral dance ensemble included in the top 5 CIS dance groups

The State Dance Ensemble of Kyrgyzstan Ak-Maral was included in the top 5 best CIS dance groups.

TurStat travel portal presented a ranking of the best dance groups in the countries of the Commonwealth by popularity among viewers and broadcasts on the Internet.

The list has been drawn up by the International Dance Day, marked on April 29 at the initiative of the UNESCO International Dance Council.

The top 5 best dance ensembles in the CIS are the State Academic Dance Ensemble of Belarus, the State Dance Ensemble of the Republic of Kazakhstan Saltanat, the State Dance Ensemble of Azerbaijan, the State Dance Ensemble of Armenia Barekamutyun and the Kyrgyz State Dance Ensemble Ak-Maral.

The ranking is based on a study of the popularity of dance theaters and online broadcast offers.

The Moscow State Academic Dance Theater Gzhel takes the 1st place in Russia.
