Not a single case of coronavirus registered in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan

Enhanced security measures helped Talas region to resist penetration of coronavirus. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, infected with coronavirus were among residents of the region, who contracted COVID-19 after contact with people arrived from abroad.

«We have managed to detect them in Bishkek, and they were placed in an observation unit here. In addition, the regional emergency response center took timely measures. Therefore, the situation in Talas region is stable,» he said.

Not a single case of coronavirus infection is registered in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan.
