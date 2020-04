A 15-year-old girl attempted to commit suicide in Issyk-Ata district of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The schoolgirl is currently in the intensive care unit of the hospital in Kant town.

«According to preliminary data, the suicide attempt occurred yesterday. The girl hanged herself on a rope in the toilet. The minor was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The police are finding out reasons for the suicide attempt,» the sources said.