Utility services to the population will not be disconnected for three months in Kyrgyzstan. The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov told at a press conference.

According to him, fines will not be imposed for late payment of some bills. «We have postponed the deadlines for submitting tax reports to July 1, 2020 for entrepreneurs,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

There are 270 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan as of today. Four people have died.