Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month

The Security Council of Kyrgyzstan recommends the country’s Prime Minister to introduce an emergency situation regime on the territory of the republic from March 22. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

A regular meeting of the Security Council was held today under the chairmanship of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov in a narrow composition with participation of heads of state bodies, Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Chui region, the Mayor of Bishkek. Additional measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan were considered.

First Vice Prime Minister, Head of the Republican Emergency Response Center for Combating Spread of Coronavirus Kubatbek Boronov and the Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev made reports on the measures taken and implementation of previous decisions of the Security Council.

To prevent further spread of coronavirus, Kubatbek Boronov made a proposal to introduce an emergency situation regime throughout the country.

«As a result of discussion of this issue, taking into account proposals of the participants of the Security Council meeting in narrow format, a decision was made according to which the Prime Minister is proposed to introduce an emergency situation regime on the territory of the country from March 22, 2020 for a period of one month,» the statement said.

The Government, together with the Secretariat of the Security Council, has been entrusted with the development of an appropriate action plan for the emergency. Taking into account introduction of an emergency situation regime in the country, a decision was also made to postpone the elections to local councils, which were scheduled for April 12, 2020.